Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Mallya seeks asylum in UK on humanitarian grounds: Report

The point being made in the case, as per the report is that the extradition to India could endanger his health.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vijay Mallya's extradition to India has hit another roadblock with the fugitive liquor baron seeking asylum in the United Kingdom on humanitarian grounds, according to an exclusive report by CNBC-TV18.

This development is expected to cause further delay in the extradition process.

According to the report, Mallya has sought asylum particularly under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), which states, "No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment." However, the meaning of torture under the article has been expanded over the years to include various other factors.

Close

It is understood that the European Court of Human Rights considers that Article 3 of the ECHR can be used by those in need of international refugee protection.

The point being made in the case, as per the report, is that the extradition to India could endanger his health.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson of the British High Commission in India had said a "legal issue" had to be resolved before Mallya could be extradited to India. He did not give out any further details on the 'confidential' issue, adding that under the laws of the United Kingdom, extradition cannot take place until the same is resolved.

The UK's obligation under Article 3 of the ECHR may, in fact, be the legal issue that the British High Commission had earlier cited.

The dismissal came after several speculative reports pertaining to Mallya's extradition had surfaced.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Kingfisher Airlines #Vijay Mallya

