Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vijay Mallya's extradition to India being held up by a 'confidential' legal issue: Report

No estimate was given of how long resolution of the legal issue will take

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Another hurdle has reportedly popped up in the extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India. "A further legal issue needs resolving before his extradition can be arranged," a spokesperson of the British High Commission in India told news agency ANI on June 4.

The spokesperson refused to offer any more details on the 'confidential' issue, adding that under the laws of the United Kingdom, extradition cannot take place until this issue is resolved. No estimate was given of how long resolution of the legal issue will take.

The statement came after speculative reports regarding Mallya's return to India surfaced on June 3.

Close

Another report quoted sources as saying that Mallya seeking political asylum in the UK is another possibility that the investigating agencies are aware of. This, owing to his position as a former Rajya Sabha Member.

The beleaguered liquor baron who had once upon a time fashioned himself as the 'King of Good Times', is now fighting tooth and nail to avoid being brought back to India.

Last month, he lost his appeal against extradition and was refused leave to appeal further to the UK Supreme Court. The final call with respect to his extradition will be taken by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Mallya is wanted here on charges of money laundering and fraud. The promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines had defaulted on repayment of loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore to several lenders in the country. Following this, a case was registered against him in Mumbai by a consortium of banks.

He fled to London in March 2016, following which his passport was revoked by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Subsequently, a special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in India finally declared him a 'fugitive economic offender' in January 2019.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Business #India #Kingfisher Airlines #Vijay Mallya

