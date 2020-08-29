172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|uttarakhand-french-woman-arrested-for-shooting-nude-video-at-lakshman-jhula-5771711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttarakhand: French woman arrested for shooting nude video at Lakshman Jhula

The arrested French woman claimed the intention of her photo and video shoot was only to promote her bead-necklace venture and she was not aware of Indian laws prohibiting nudity.

Moneycontrol News

Uttarakhand Police arrested a French woman on August 27 for shooting nude videos and nude photos at popular tourist spot Lakshman Jhula at Rishikesh.

The police informed on August 29 that the 27-year-old woman was arrested after a local ward councillor had complained about her for posing nude, reported the Hindustan Times.

The councillor identified as Gajendra Sajwan had lodged the police complaint against the foreign national on August 25.

Close

RK Saini, the senior sub-inspector at Muni Ki Reti police station in Rishikesh, where the plaint was lodged, said: “Sajwan had lodged a complaint that the woman had done a nude video shoot and a photoshoot and put them on social media platforms through which he came to know about it.”

related news

The woman was booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act based on the complaint lodged by the councillor.

Police learnt during the investigation that the French woman indeed posed nude at a public place. Locals had informed the police that the woman has been living at a hotel.

Saini said the woman was questioned at the hotel about the particular act of indecency and she confessed to having shot the nude video.

However, she claimed, she was not aware that nudity is illegal in India. The arrested French woman also said the intention of her photo and video shoot was only to promote her bead-necklace venture.

The woman has been granted bail because she was not aware of Indian laws prohibiting nudity in public places.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 04:39 pm

tags #Lakshman Jhula #nudity #Uttarakhand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.