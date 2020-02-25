US First Lady Melania Trump visits at govt school to attend 'Happiness Class'

She was greeted by young students, who garlanded her and also applied 'teeka' on her forehead.
US First Lady Melania Trump visited at a government school in south Delhi on Tuesday to attend a session of the 'Happiness Class'.
She was greeted by young students, who garlanded her and also applied 'teeka' on her forehead.(With PTI inputs)
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
First Published on Feb 25, 2020 11:59 am