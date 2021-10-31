Union Minister Annapurna Devi booked for alleged violation of COVID-19 safety norms

File image of Union MoS Annapurna Devi (Photo: Twitter/ @Annapurna4BJP)

Annapurna Devi Yadav, the Union Minister of State for Education, has been booked in Jharkhand's Dhanbad for the alleged violation of COVID-19 safety norms, reports said on October 31.

The case has been registered against the Union MoS on the basis of a petition filed by Md Kalam Azad, who alleged that she violated the pandemic-related protocols during her Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the state on August 9, reports claimed.

Chief Judicial Magistrate(CJM) Sanjay Kumar ordered the Dhanbad Police on October 30 to lodge a case against Annapurna Devi, India Today reported.

The petitioner alleged that the minister and her supporters had put several lives in danger by gathering a crowd in violation of the prevailing COVID-19-related curbs.

Azad, in his plea, also blamed the district administration for allegedly failing to take appropriate action to prevent the gathering of a crowd.

Dhanbad Police, which has lodged the case on directions of the CJM, is also probing about other attendees of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra apart from the Union MoS.

Notably, Annapurna Devi is a Lok Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing the Kodarma constituency in Jharkhand. She was inducted as a minister in the central government in July this year.