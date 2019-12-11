App
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top milk producers in the world: Guess which country takes first place

India contributes 22 percent of the world's milk production each year. Check out the top-10 milk producers the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, India produces 22 percent of the World's annual production of milk which is the highest in the World. India’s dairy industry is growing at the fastest rate of any major producer. 5.6 percent growth compared to 2017 was well above the global annual growth rate of the industry of 2.2. percent. Here are the top-10 milk producers of the World. (Image: Reuters)
According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, India contributes 22 percent of the world's milk production each year. India's dairy industry is growing at the fastest rate of 5.6 percent growth (as of 2018). Here are the top milk producers in the world. (Image: Reuters)

No 10 | New Zealand | Milk production as of 2018: 21.4 million tons
No 9 | New Zealand | Milk production as of 2018: 21.4 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 9 | Turkey | Milk production as of 2018: 22.8 million tons
No 8 | Turkey | Milk production as of 2018: 22.8 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 8 | Russia| Milk production as of 2018: 31.5 million tons
No 7 | Russia | Milk production as of 2018: 31.5 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 7 | China | Milk production as of 2018: 31.6 million tons
No 6 | China | Milk production as of 2018: 31.6 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 6 | Brazil| Milk production as of 2018: 35.5 million tons
No 5 | Brazil | Milk production as of 2018: 35.5 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 5 | Pakistan| Milk production as of 2018: 45.6 million tons
No 4 | Pakistan | Milk production as of 2018: 45.6 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 3 | US | Milk production as of 2018: 98.6 million tons
No 3 | US | Milk production as of 2018: 98.6 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 2 | EU 28 | Milk production as of 2018: 167.3 million tons
No 2 | EU 28 | Milk production as of 2018: 167.3 million tons (Image: Reuters)

No 1 | India | Milk production as of 2018: 186.1 million tons
No 1 | India | Milk production as of 2018: 186.1 million tons (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 07:55 am

