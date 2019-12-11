Top milk producers in the world: Guess which country takes first place

India contributes 22 percent of the world's milk production each year. Check out the top-10 milk producers the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, India contributes 22 percent of the world's milk production each year. India's dairy industry is growing at the fastest rate of 5.6 percent growth (as of 2018). Here are the top milk producers in the world. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 No 9 | New Zealand | Milk production as of 2018: 21.4 million tons (Image: Reuters) 3/10 No 8 | Turkey | Milk production as of 2018: 22.8 million tons (Image: Reuters) 4/10 No 7 | Russia | Milk production as of 2018: 31.5 million tons (Image: Reuters) 5/10 No 6 | China | Milk production as of 2018: 31.6 million tons (Image: Reuters) 6/10 No 5 | Brazil | Milk production as of 2018: 35.5 million tons (Image: Reuters) 7/10 No 4 | Pakistan | Milk production as of 2018: 45.6 million tons (Image: Reuters) 8/10 No 3 | US | Milk production as of 2018: 98.6 million tons (Image: Reuters) 9/10 No 2 | EU 28 | Milk production as of 2018: 167.3 million tons (Image: Reuters) 10/10 No 1 | India | Milk production as of 2018: 186.1 million tons (Image: Reuters) First Published on Dec 11, 2019 07:55 am