Those indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir being booked under NSA: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 22 said those indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections in the state are being booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

He also said properties of those hoarding or black-marketing life-saving medicines will be seized.

Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur, said efforts are being made to ensure that the pace of COVID-19 vaccination picks up across the state next month. The state government will contain the second wave of COVID-19 by the end of this month, he added.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

He also said that government is making necessary arrangements for the treatment of black fungus as well as improving infrastructure in children hospitals. A 100-bedded pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) will be set up at the medical college in Kanpur, the chief minister said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meanwhile, the NSA has been invoked against a man who was arrested last month for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections, police said on Saturday. The accused, Sachin Kumar of Haryana, was arrested along with two medical representatives, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said.

Remdesivir injections seized from Kumar during his arrest were later found to be spurious, he said. "As per the procedure, we have slapped the NSA against Kumar for selling fake Remdesivir injections," Arun said.

Under the provisions of the NSA, one can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.