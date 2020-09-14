Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google dedicates doodle to honour those on the front line amid COVID-19 pandemic

Google dedicated a doodle on September 14 to express gratitude towards people who have been on the forefront to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the doodle, the search engine giant replaced the two 'o' in Google to feature those who continued to deliver the essential services amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Google included caricatures of doctors, nurses, delivery staff, farmers, teachers, researchers, sanitation workers, grocery workers and emergency services workers and thanked them all with a big heart right in the centre of the doodle.

Sharing the doodle, Google shared a note titled “Thank you coronavirus helpers”. In the note, Google doodle said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you.”

Google also shared the steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

> Wear a face cover
> Wash your hands

> Keep a safe distance

It further said that the company is taking action to help people around the world find information and stay connected as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home.

Together, we will move past this. #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/EXSihXojhf — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 17, 2020

It is not the first time, Google has shared this doodle. The same doodle was released in April to thank coronavirus helpers.

For many years, Google is observing anniversaries of famous people, celebrating festivals and commemorating significant days through doodles.