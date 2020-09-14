Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 2 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 47.5 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 175th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 47,54,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 78,586 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.9 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.89 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 9.21 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by March 2021: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday said that while no date has been fixed yet on launching of the COVID-19 vaccine, it may be ready by the first quarter of 2021.
The minister was addressing the first episode of his Sunday Samvaad, a social media interaction programme.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 2-lakh mark
West Bengal reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. This took the state’s tally past the two-lakh cases mark. As many as 58 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,945, the health department said in its bulletin.
The state's caseload now stands at 2.02 lakh. Since September 12, 3,054 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1.75 lakh. The recovery rate stands at 86.4 percent, the bulletin said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 47,54,356. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 37,02,595 patients have recovered, 78,586 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 9,73,175. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.89 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 9.21 lakh.
With over 65.01 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Peru.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina, Chile and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 175th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ began on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.