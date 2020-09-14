Of all migrant workers who returned home during pandemic, 75% hail from 5 states: Labour Ministry data

Of all the migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus pandemic, 75 percent hailed from five states, data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment showed. More than 1.04 crore migrant workers across the country headed back to their home states amid the pandemic-led livelihood crisis.

The labour ministry put forth this data in Parliament during the session on September 14, in response to an unstarred question seeking state-wise details pertaining to the number of labourers who had migrated to their hometowns from cites or their work places due to loss of jobs. Five states, namely, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, saw the highest number of migrant workers return amid the pandemic.

The query also sought details regarding assistance provided by the Centre to states to help rehabilitate these labourers and give them employment.

Responding to the question, the government said, "In order to mitigate the financial crisis of the migrant workers and protect them against the economic disruptions due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and Country-wide lockdown, the Central Government has taken numerous measures to provide them financial assistance, food packages ration, and other benefits."

The Centre also said that a Rs 1.70 lakh crore-relief package under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) was announced in order to help the poor people and migrant workers, as well as their families and dependents, fight the battle against coronavirus.

Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, "In order to provide employment to migrant workers at their native places the Government has launched a number of schemes like Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to boost employment and livelihood opportunities, Anganwadi Service, employment in Food Processing Industries, Prime Minister Employment Generation Program, Scheme for the regeneration of Traditional Industries, Gram Udyog Vikas Yojana, identification of ongoing works/new works for road construction."