MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Supreme Court refuses to ban media from reporting oral observations of judges

"The unfolding of the debate in the court of law is equally important and the media has a duty to report. It's not just our judgments that are significant," says Justice DY Chandrachud. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that the reporting of the court discussion brings more accountability.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST

Media cannot be stopped from reporting oral observations made in a courtroom, as people are entitled to know how the judicial process unfolds through the dialogue between the bench and the bar, the Supreme Court said on May 3.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Election Commission against a Madras High Court's observation that the poll panel was "singularly responsible for COVID second wave" and that its officers "should probably be booked for murder".

"We cannot say that the media cannot report the contents of the discussions in a court of law. Discussion in a court of law are of equal public interest, and I would put it on the same pedestal as the final order," said Justice DY Chandrachud, who along with Justice MR Shah is hearing the case.

"Discussions in the court is a dialogue between bar and bench. The unfolding of the debate in the court of law is equally important and the media has a duty to report. It's not just our judgments that are significant." Justice Chandrachud said.

A bench said the reporting of the court discussion brings more accountability for the judges and fosters public's confidence in the judicial process.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"We wish that the media should report fully what is happening in court as it brings a sense of accountability," Justice Chandrachud said.

The Election Commission, represented by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, had sought that media be barred from reporting oral observations of the court and no criminal complaint can be filed on the basis of such observations.
Following a spike in coronavirus cases, the Madras HC had observed that the poll panel's officers “should be booked on murder charges probably” for not taking action against political parties that flouted COVID-19 protocol while holding poll rallies.

"Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees," Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee had said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India #Supreme Court
first published: May 3, 2021 12:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.