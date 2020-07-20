Students move SC against UGC guidelines to conduct final-year university exams by September-end: Report

Several students from different parts of the country, including one who has tested positive for COVID-19, have moved the Supreme Court against the University Grants Commission's (UGC) latest guidelines on final year exams. They have sought that the UGC guidelines directing all final-year university/college exams to be wrapped up by September 30, be quashed, LiveLaw has reported.

The students, in their petition, have said many students may have tested positive for COVID-19 or may have family members who contracted the infection. Hence, forcing such students to appear for their final-year exams violates their fundamental Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The plea filed in the apex court also notes that usually students are awarded their degrees by the end of July every year, which would not be possible if exams are conducted so late in the year. This delay in their marksheets may deprive many from getting admissions for further studies or several jobs. Thus, they have sought that results for final-year university students be declared on the basis of their performance in previous semesters and internal assessments.

In their petition, the students have also pointed out that the decision by the UGC to conduct the examination in the current scenario does not take into consideration the plight of students in Bihar, Assam and other northeastern states that are witnessing floods. The restrictions on public transport in light of the COVID-19 pandemic also affects the ability of students to travel to appear for the exams, the plea noted.