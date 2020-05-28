App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Sharad Pawar seeks PM Modi's intervention to revive real estate sector

The massive "outflux" of labourers, stoppage of work and sales for almost three months, stagnant demand and impaired economic activities have taken a toll on this industry "which contributes substantially to the national GDP", he said.

PTI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the real estate sector is in a state of "complete breakdown" amid the lockdown and Modi should look into the issue personally.

In the letter dated May 27, Pawar demanded that the prime minister undertake measures to revive the sector which has been hit hard.

"Amidst unprecedented pandemic COVID-19 and consequent nationwide lockdown, the Real Estate Sector is in a state of complete breakdown," Pawar said in the letter, which he shared on Twitter on Thursday.

Close

The massive "outflux" of labourers, stoppage of work and sales for almost three months, stagnant demand and impaired economic activities have taken a toll on this industry "which contributes substantially to the national GDP", he said.

related news

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) too has written an open letter to Modi about the crisis and requested his immediate intervention, the former Union minister noted.

CREDAI has made a few recommendations such as one-time (loan) restructuring, additional institutional funding, waiver of penal interest, policy innovations for triggering consumer demand, controlling cartelisation of raw material, changing criterion of affordability for GST applicability and operationalisation of SWAMIH fund to help the sector, he said.

The Special Window for Completion of Construction of Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) fund was created by the government with contributions from financial institutions such as LIC and SBI to complete over 1,600 stalled projects with 4.5 lakh housing units.

"I shall be grateful if you personally look into the matter and initiate necessary measures for revival of one of the most important sectors of economy i.e. the Real Estate Sector," Pawar said in the letter.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Real Estate #Sharad Pawar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus wrap May 28: SC says no fare to be charged from stranded migrants; Death toll in US crosses 1 lakh mark

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Chartered flight arranged by law school graduates ferries home Jharkhand migrants from Mumbai

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

Over 1.36 lakh vehicles seized, Rs 6.88 crore recovered in fines for lockdown violations in Rajasthan

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon