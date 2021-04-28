Home Ministry issues Y category security for Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla (Image: Twitter/@adarpoonawalla)

Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of India's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), was issued Y category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 28.

As part of the security cover, Poonawalla would be protected by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Under Y category security, a person is protected by 11 security personnel, including one or two commandos. The security cover is provided to the protectee at all places across the country.

Poonawalla, 40, is one of the key players in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Covishield vaccine developed by the Pune-headquartered SII is one of the two anti-COVID jabs being currently administered to the beneficiaries in India.

Amidst a raging second wave of the virus in India, Poonawalla has assured to ramp up the production of Covishield in the days to come. The SII would be producing up to 10 crore doses per month by July, he told The Indian Express on April 22.

The SII CEO, as a "philanthrophic gesture", also agreed to bring down the prices of vaccine doses being offered to the state governments.

"As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of @SerumInstIndia, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately; this will save thousands of crores of state funds going forward. This will enable more vaccinations and save countless lives (sic)," he tweeted on April 28.