SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE Updates: Apex court to pronounce verdict at 10.30 am

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgment on a batch of pleas related to the six-month loan moratorium period at 10.30 am today.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah is expected to announce a verdict on pleas seeking extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of interest.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had on March 27, 2020 announced a moratorium on loan instalments due between March 1 and May 31. The moratorium period was later extended by three months till August 31, 2020.

The moratorium was intended to provide borrowers relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling them to defer payments on EMIs.

The Supreme Court had in September 2020 ordered that accounts that were not non-performing assets (NPAs) as on August 31 should not be classified as NPAs until further orders.

In October 2020, the central government announced waiver of compound interest charged on certain categories of loans of up to Rs 2 crore.

