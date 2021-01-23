Republic Day 2021 | Rafale jets to mark debut during Indian Air Force fly-past

The country's newly acquired Rafale jets will feature for the first time in the fly-past by the Indian Air Force during Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"The finale, the 'Vertical Charlie' manoeuvre, will be done by the Rafale aircraft this time," Major General Alok Kacker said on January 23 while speaking about R-Day celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Due to COVID we made a few changes. R-Day parade to end at National Stadium & not at Red Fort. Each contingent strength reduced from 144 to 96 & no veteran marching contingent. No child below age of 15 will take part. No. of spectators has also been reduced: Maj Gen Alok Kacker pic.twitter.com/AqGnss6sNX

— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2021

Speaking to news agency ANI about the changes that have been introduced to the usual R-Day celebrations in view of the pandemic, Kacker said the Republic Day parade will end at the National Stadium this year instead of the Red Fort and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to take part.

This year will also mark the debut of the upgraded Schilka air defence system, which is a radar-based anti-aircraft weapon.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Captain Preeti Choudhary, the only woman contingent commander from the Indian Army to be taking part in the R-Day parade, said: “The upgraded Schilka will roll down the Rajpath for the first time this year. It can track, shoot enemy targets up to 2 km on ground and 2.5 km in air. I received this opportunity as it is my regiment's equipment, not due to gender.”

The other weapons that would be showcased by the Indian Army during Republic Day celebrations this year are the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket System, BMP-2, T-90 Bhishma Tank, Bridge Layer Tank, BrahMos cruise missile, and the Electronic Warfare Equipment System Samvijay.