App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refusal to wear 'sindoor and sakha' projects woman's refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati High Court

The bench observed that the act of “compelling” the husband to live away from his family may be construed as an “act of cruelty” by the wife

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Refusal to wear sakha and sindoor is akin to refusal to accept marriage, the Gauhati High Court stated on June 29 while hearing a matrimonial appeal against a family court order, LiveLaw has reported.

The bench of Chief Justice Ajai Lamba and Justice Soumitra Saikia said if a woman gets married as per Hindu rituals and customs, then “her refusal to wear sakha and sindoor will project her to be unmarried and/or signify her refusal to accept the marriage”.

In the present case, the wife, during her cross examination, had said, “I am not wearing sindoor right now because I do not consider him my husband.”

Close

Considering this, the Gauhati High Court said the family court had “erred in evaluating the evidence in the proper perspective” and that compelling the husband to be married “may be construed as harassment inflicted by the wife upon the husband and his family members”.

related news

In addition, the wife had refused to reside with her in-laws and demanded a separate accommodation in a rented apartment.

To this, the bench observed that the act of “compelling” the husband to live away from his family may be construed as an “act of cruelty” under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which has punishment of imprisonment as well as fine.

Besides, the wife had filed three criminal cases against the husband and his family. One of the cases has been dismissed.

To this, the Gauhati High Court said filing of criminal cases against the husband or his family, which are subsequently dismissed by the family court, “is sufficient to be construed as an act of cruelty by the wife”.

Saying that there is sufficient evidence to show “no matrimonial harmony” between the two parties, the court granted divorce.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:57 pm

tags #Gauhati High Court #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 2.0

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 2.0

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.