Pulwama attack: US lawmakers extend solidarity and support

Several US lawmakers on Friday expressed solidarity with India in the wake of a dastardly terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said that the two countries stand united in condemning and defeating terror.

Cutting across party lines, over 50 Congressmen and Senators took to social media to express their solidarity with people of India and called for strict action against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its state sponsors.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. The United States stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones,” Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted.

Senator Robert Menendez said he was outraged by the terror attack, "one of the deadliest in the region since 1989".

Senator Johnny Isakson strongly criticised the terror strike and pledged the US' support to India in defeating terrorism.

“Today, more than 40 Indian military police were killed by a radical Islamist terrorist group in the deadliest attack in 30 years on Indian forces in Kashmir. I send my deepest condolences to the soldiers injured and killed in this senseless attack, to their families, and to India, a critical ally in the global war on terror,” said Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of Senate India caucus.

Senator Tom Cotton said the US stands with its "partner India as it recovers from a terrorist bombing in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed and its state sponsors must face consequences for this attack".

"My heart is with the victims of the #KashmirTerrorAttack. The United States stands with our Indian allies against those behind this heinous act of terrorism," Senator Mark Warner, who is co-chair of the Senate India Caucus and Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, posted on Twitter.

Senator Chris Coons expressed his condolences to the families of those affected and said the world must stand united in condemning and defeating terror.

Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said, "We stand with the people of India in condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, and send our condolences and prayers to the victims families. We must all stand up against these jihadists and their ideology.”

“Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families of the victims of heinous terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir today. We must confront terror and defeat it, wherever it occurs,” Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said.

Congressman Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said countries must not allow terrorist groups like JeM to operate with impunity.

Senator Ben Cardin said, “Praying for the victims, and their loved ones, of this heinous terror attack that's already taken 45 lives. I will continue to monitor the situation and hope to be briefed when more information is available."

Congresswoman Grace Meng said she was "devastated" by the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy, while Congressman George Holding, Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, said the US stands with India in their collective effort to end violent extremism and terrorism.

Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Crenshaw, Al Green, Don Bacon, George Holding, Joe Wilson, Jeff Van Drew, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, Michael McCaul, Joe Morelle, Will Hurd, Brad Sherman, Ted Yoho and Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin, Paul Gosar also expressed outrage at the attack and sympathized with the affected families.