Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama attack: US lawmakers extend solidarity and support

Cutting across party lines, over 50 Congressmen and Senators took to social media to express their solidarity with people of India and called for strict action against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its state sponsors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Several US lawmakers on Friday expressed solidarity with India in the wake of a dastardly terror attack on a paramilitary convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said that the two countries stand united in condemning and defeating terror.

Cutting across party lines, over 50 Congressmen and Senators took to social media to express their solidarity with people of India and called for strict action against the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and its state sponsors.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Kashmir. The United States stands with our friends in India, and I send heartfelt condolences to the families that lost loved ones,” Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted.

related news

Senator Robert Menendez said he was outraged by the terror attack, "one of the deadliest in the region since 1989".

Senator Johnny Isakson strongly criticised the terror strike and pledged the US' support to India in defeating terrorism.

“Today, more than 40 Indian military police were killed by a radical Islamist terrorist group in the deadliest attack in 30 years on Indian forces in Kashmir. I send my deepest condolences to the soldiers injured and killed in this senseless attack, to their families, and to India, a critical ally in the global war on terror,” said Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of Senate India caucus.

Senator Tom Cotton said the US stands with its "partner India as it recovers from a terrorist bombing in Kashmir. Jaish-e-Mohammed and its state sponsors must face consequences for this attack".

"My heart is with the victims of the #KashmirTerrorAttack. The United States stands with our Indian allies against those behind this heinous act of terrorism," Senator Mark Warner, who is co-chair of the Senate India Caucus and Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, posted on Twitter.

Senator Chris Coons expressed his condolences to the families of those affected and said the world must stand united in condemning and defeating terror.

Congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said, "We stand with the people of India in condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, and send our condolences and prayers to the victims families. We must all stand up against these jihadists and their ideology.”

“Heartbreaking. My thoughts are with the families of the victims of heinous terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir today. We must confront terror and defeat it, wherever it occurs,” Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said.

Congressman Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said countries must not allow terrorist groups like JeM to operate with impunity.

Senator Ben Cardin said, “Praying for the victims, and their loved ones, of this heinous terror attack that's already taken 45 lives. I will continue to monitor the situation and hope to be briefed when more information is available."

Congresswoman Grace Meng said she was "devastated" by the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy, while Congressman George Holding, Co-Chair of the House India Caucus, said the US stands with India in their collective effort to end violent extremism and terrorism.

Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Crenshaw, Al Green, Don Bacon, George Holding, Joe Wilson, Jeff Van Drew, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Frank Pallone, Michael McCaul, Joe Morelle, Will Hurd, Brad Sherman, Ted Yoho and Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin, Paul Gosar also expressed outrage at the attack and sympathized with the affected families.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack #US

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.