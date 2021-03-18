English
Proposed de-registration of private vehicles after 20 years if fitness certificate not renewed: Nitin Gadkari

The Union road transport ministry has similarly proposed the de-registration of commercial vehicles after 15 years if the owners fail to renew the fitness certificates.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed the mandatory de-registration of private vehicles after 20 years if the fitness certificate is not renewed, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on March 18.

The ministry has similarly proposed the de-registration of commercial vehicles after 15 years if the owners fail to renew the fitness certificates.

Gadkari claimed that he has proposed to mandatorily de-register the government vehicles as well after 15 years, if the fitness certificate is not renewed.

The government vehicles include those used by the central and state governments, municipal corporations, state transport bodies and autonomous bodies of the state the Centre.

The vehicle scrappage policy, as part of which the private, commercial and government vehicles would be required to undergo fitness tests, is aimed at reducing pollution and providing a spurt to the automobile sector.

The scrappage policy is expected to increase the government revenue in form of Goods and Service Tax (GST) by Rs 30,000-40,000 crore, on account of higher vehicle sales, Gadkari said.

The minister claimed that he has urged the Finance Ministry to "consider reduction in GST tax rate on automobiles" as scrappage policy will boost sales of vehicles.

While the scrappage policy would be applicable on commercial, private and government vehicles, the "vintage vehicles would be exempted", Gadkari said. The MoRTH will come out with a separate policy for vintage vehicles, he added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #automobile sales #automobile sector #commercial vehicles #Government Vehicles #MORTH #Nitin Gadkari #vehicle scrappage policy
first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:53 pm

