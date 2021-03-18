English
Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy; to help reduce pollution: Nitin Gadkari

Making a statement regarding vehicle scrapping policy in the Lok Sabha, the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister said the policy will also lead to an increase in the country’s automobile industry turnover to Rs 10 lakh crore from the current Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

PTI
March 18, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
Nitin Gadkari

The vehicle scrapping policy will be a "win-win" policy that will eventually help in improving fuel efficiency and reduce pollution, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Also Read: Proposed de-registration of private vehicles after 20 years if fitness certificate not renewed: Nitin Gadkari

Also Read: Exclusive | Centre may unveil vehicle scrappage policy next week

Announced in the 2021-22 Union Budget, the policy provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles would require it after the completion of 15 years.

Gadkari has also issued an advisory to automakers, advising them to provide an incentive of a 5 percent rebate for those buying a new vehicle after producing a scrapping certificate.

Noting that the policy will be a "win-win” policy, the minister said it will help improve fuel efficiency, reduce pollution and GST income will also rise due to the purchase of new vehicles.
TAGS: #India #Nitin Gadkar #scrappage policy #vehicle scrappage policy
first published: Mar 18, 2021 02:54 pm

