EXCLUSIVE | Car makers seek quick rollout, heavy customer incentives under scrappage policy

With the long-awaited Vehicle Scrappage Policy likely to be rolled out soon, the automobile industry is eagerly eyeing details about the policy and the timeline of its implementation, as they look towards policy to be the harbinger of better sales in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar).

Both industry experts and automobile companies said that the Vehicle Scrappage Policy is seen as the much-needed boost to revive sales in the Indian market, as sales took a hit again in January and February.

Retail sales of vehicles in India declined 13.4 percent in February, data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations showed and the industry body said it is guarded in its optimism for vehicle registrations in March.

Executives at automobile companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd also said that unless the scrappage policy is implemented quickly and offer customers considerable incentives to opt for scrapping their old vehicles, the industry could be under pressure in terms of sales for the coming few months.

"People who have old vehicles are people who are at the lowest economic strata and you cannot really force them to give up their vehicle. It will not be right. It's important to offer a considerable incentive to motivate car owners. It will not happen if you only give Rs 5,000 - Rs 10,000 extra incentive. For an incentive to work, it has to be something substantial that will make me want to scrap, and not continue with that vehicle,” an executive at M&M Ltd said.

Union Minister Nithin Gadkari last week said that customers disposing of old vehicles under the vehicle scrappage policy will get a 5 percent rebate from automobile companies on new purchases.

"Apart from the rebate, there are provisions of green taxes and other levies on old polluting vehicles. These will be required to undergo mandatory fitness and pollution tests in automated facilities," Gadkari had said.

Automated fitness tests will be set up under public-private partnership mode for eligible vehicles, he said, adding the government will provide assistance to private partners and state governments for scrappage centres.

The minister added the cost of vehicles will reduce by 30-40 percent under the policy, likely to come into effect this week, as scrapped material will, in turn, be used to manufacture automobile parts.

Benefits for customers

The vehicle scrappage policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22, aim to phase out vehicles that are older than 15 years, as these vehicles are no longer fit to ply on Indian roads because of the greater pollution it generates compared to when it was new, and is considered an ‘End of Life Vehicle’.

"The rollout of the scrappage policy should be done quickly and the government will have to allocate funds and setup scrapping centres for customers to avail the benefits of the scheme," another executive at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said.

He added that with raw material prices still on the rise, companies are under pressure to limit discounts in order to maintain operating margins.

Earlier in March Road Secretary Giridhar Aramane had said that government will unveil the initial set of notifications regarding the vehicle scrappage policy within a week.

“With the Indian economy still recovering from the impact of COVID-19 and discretionary consumer spending remaining low, automobile companies will either have to offer large discounts to revive sales or will have to work with the government to fast-track the execution of the scrappage policy,” a Delhi-based market expert said.