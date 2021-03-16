Exclusive | Govt may unveil vehicle scrappage policy next week

The government is likely to spell out the details of the vehicle scrappage policy in about a week's time, Moneycontrol has learnt.

The new policy, formally announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget, will include details of incentivising scrappage, disincentives for retaining old vehicles, and rules for setting up scrappage centres and fitness centres, said a senior government official.

Under the scheme the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will also set up a model vehicle fitness centre in each state and encourage setting up of registered fitness centres under the public-private partnership model, the source said.

The road ministry will also encourage state governments to set up fitness centres in each district as part of the scheme.

Automated fitness testing centres will be used to conduct compulsory tests on commercial vehicles older than 15 years and personal vehicles older than 20 years. If a vehicle is deemed fit it will be issued a fitness certificate to extend its life cycle.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, had said a policy to voluntarily phase out old and unfit vehicles would be unveiled.

"This (scrappage policy) will help in encouraging fuel-efficient, environment-friendly vehicles, thereby reducing vehicular pollution and oil import bill," the minister had said.

Stakeholders from the automobile industry have said the policy should provide incentives for scrapping and not just disincentive those who are not scrapping their vehicles.