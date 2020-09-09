PM Kisan scam: Five lakh fake beneficiaries swindle Rs 110 crore in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu agriculture department has claimed that around Rs 32 crore has so far been recovered

A major scam involving the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme has been unearthed in Tamil Nadu.

It has been learned that over five lakh scammers posing as farmers had been a part of the beneficiaries list in the northern and western districts of Tamil Nadu. Together, the fraudsters have swindled Rs 110 crore.

As it turns out, people residing in places such as Ambattur and Tiruvottiyur, which come under the Greater Chennai Corporation, have also benefitted from the PM Kisan scheme even though there are no agricultural lands in these areas.

The Tamil Nadu agriculture department has claimed that around Rs 32 crore has so far been recovered and a detailed inquiry has been initiated, reported News 18.

Action taken so far:

Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi has informed that 18 people have already been arrested and three assistant directors in the agriculture department have been suspended in connection with the scam.

Additionally, several officials who were working on contracts were dismissed.

Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts in Tamil Nadu emerged as the epicenter of the scam, Bedi added. CB-CID teams are conducting a thorough probe in Salem, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Tiruvannamalai districts at present.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has assured that a strict action will be taken against those involved in the PM Kisan scam. The DMK has sought a CBI probe into the scam.

How did the miscreants operate?

The scammers had reportedly been using the login id and password of an Agriculture Department official to upload the fake entries on the PM Kisan portal. For each fake entry, they collected Rs 6,000.

Maximum fake entries were made during the coronavirus lockdown phase, especially in the month of June when farmers who could not avail the benefits of the scheme were allowed to file online applications.