Petrol, diesel prices today: Check fuel rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.39 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third consecutive day across metros on September 4. Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 101.34 and Rs 88.77 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest fuel retailer.

In Mumbai, petrol price stands at Rs 107.39 per litre while diesel rates also remain unchanged at Rs 96.33 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel were retailed at Rs 101.72 and 91.84, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price - Rs 99.08. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 93.38 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

India is near 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

Petrol and diesel price was last hiked on July 17. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17.

Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period. The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in more than half of the country while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.