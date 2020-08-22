Pakistan confirms Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi, imposes financial sanctions

After denying for years, the Pakistan government has finally admitted that India's most wanted and the man responsible for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi.

Pakistan's confirmation was part of a list of 88 banned terror groups disclosed as part of its efforts to wriggle out of tough financial sanctions for helping terrorists.

Pakistan claimed on August 22 to have banned terror groups and their leaders, including 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts.

According to the country’s authorities, Dawood Ibrahim is residing in White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton in Karachi, Pakistan.

The statement also mentions that he owns other properties listed as: House Nu 37 - 30th Street-defence, Housing Authority, Karachi and Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi, reported NDTV.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018, and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Since years India has claimed to have proof that Pakistan is sheltering fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in the country’s largest city and financial capital - an assertion also confirmed by the UN.

Ibrahim allegedly masterminded the 1993 Mumbai bombings that killed 257, leaving hundreds of others injured. He is blamed to have planned, financed and organised the blasts with the help of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.