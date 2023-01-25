English
    Padma Awards 2023: Padma Shri for Raveena Tandon for contribution to arts

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
    Raveena Tandon is also the National Film Award recipient for Best Actress for her role in "Daman" (2001). (Image: Raveena Tandon's Instagram handle via ANI)

    Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has been honoured with Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award, for the year 2023 by the government for her contribution in the field of arts.

    The actor is well-known for her vast range of roles in Hindi films. She had won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie "Daman" (2001).

    With commercially successful movies like "Dilwale" (1994), "Mohra" (1994), "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi" (1996), and "Ziddi (1997)," the actor established herself as a leading lady in Bollywood during the time.

    Her other successful movies include "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" (1998), "Dulhe Raja" (1998), and "Anari No.1" (1999). She also appeared in other hit films "Ghulam-E-Mustafa" (1997) and "Shool" (1999).