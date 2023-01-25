Padma Awards 2023: Padma Shri for Raveena Tandon for contribution to arts

Raveena Tandon is also the National Film Award recipient for Best Actress for her role in "Daman" (2001). (Image: Raveena Tandon's Instagram handle via ANI)

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon has been honoured with Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award, for the year 2023 by the government for her contribution in the field of arts.

The actor is well-known for her vast range of roles in Hindi films. She had won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie "Daman" (2001).

With commercially successful movies like "Dilwale" (1994), "Mohra" (1994), "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi" (1996), and "Ziddi (1997)," the actor established herself as a leading lady in Bollywood during the time.

Her other successful movies include "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" (1998), "Dulhe Raja" (1998), and "Anari No.1" (1999). She also appeared in other hit films "Ghulam-E-Mustafa" (1997) and "Shool" (1999).

Her last appearance was in the movie "KGF: Chapter 2" (2022) in a supporting role.

Read More

The other recipients of Padma awards in the field of arts include - music composer of the oscar-nominated Telugu hit song "Naatu naatu " MM Keeravani (Padma Shri), tabla maestro Zakir Hussain (Padma Vibhushan), and singer Vani Jairam (Padma Bhushan).

One of the highest civilian honours in the nation, the Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The President of India will bestow these Awards at a formal event at Rashtrapati Bhawan.