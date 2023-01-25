Padma Awards 2023: Sudha Murty, KM Birla, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav among others honoured

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country --are conferred in three categories.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, and renowned politician the late Mulayam Singh Yadav are among the 106 personalities named for the coveted Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day.

On the list, ace investor the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, music director MM Keeravani of "RRR" fame, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon were awarded Padma Shri.

Apart from them, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, who returned from the US to serve in the 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps and promoted the worldwide use of Oral Rehydration Solution, saving over five crore lives globally, was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country --are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Here is the full list of recipients for this year's Padma Awards:

For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards incl 3 duo cases. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan & 91 Padma Shri. 19 awardees are women & the list also includes 2 persons from category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees pic.twitter.com/Gl4t6NGSzs

Balkrishna Doshi, Srinivas Vardhan and Dilip Mahalanabis were also selected for this year's Padma Vibhushan, along with SM Krishna and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

On the Padma Bhushan list, novelist SL Bhyrappa, and Murty were among the nine people honoured.