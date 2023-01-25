English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Padma Awards 2023 | 'RRR' fame composer MM Keeravaani honoured with Padma Shri

    Keeravaani is a music composer, playback singer and lyricist who composed the Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' for the SS Rajamouli movie 'RRR'

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
    MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

    MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

    MM Keeravaani, the music composer of , has been awarded Padma Shri -- the fourth-highest civilian award in the country. Keeravaani and Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain are among the 106 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2023 on the eve of Republic Day.

    Koduri Marakathamani Keeravani, also known as MM Keeravaani, is a music composer, playback singer, and lyricist who composed the Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' for the famed SS Rajamouli film RRR. In Tamil films, he is known as Marakathamani and in Hindi films as MM Kreem.

    Keeravani began his career as an assistant music director with Telugu composer K Chakravarthy and Malayalam composer C Rajamani in 1987. His breakthrough project was the 1990’s , which brought him to the limelight. The composer received his big break in Bollywood, where he worked with Mahesh Bhatt in 1994.

    The 61-year-old music composer is best known for his compositions in works such as (1991), (1991), (1992), (1993), (1993), (1993), (1994), (1995), (1996), (1997), (1998), (2001), (2003), (2005), (2006), (2009), series (2015 and 2017), and (2022).