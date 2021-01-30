One year since India reported 1st COVID-19 case: A timeline of the outbreak

Image: AP

It has been a year since India reported its first COVID-19 case in Kerala. On January 30, 2020, a medical student, who returned to Thrissur from the Chinese province of Wuhan - the epicentre of the virus, tested positive for coronavirus.

Soon after, the second and third cases in the country were reported on February 2 and 3, both of whom had also returned from Wuhan.

From the first COVID-19 case in Kerala to over 1 crore cases a year later. Here's a timeline of how the virus progressed in India:

January 30, 2020: India's reports first COVID-19 case in Kerala.

March 2, 2020: Delhi-NCR reports the first case outside Kerala in India. Total cases rise to 5.

March 3, 2020: India suspends visas of foreign nationals who travelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan on and after March 1.

March 12, 2020: India reports first death due to coronavirus. A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka dies.

March 14, 2020: With the increasing number of confirmed cases, coronavirus was declared a ‘notified disaster’.

March 20, 2020: India suspends all scheduled international flights.

March 25, 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces nationwide lockdown. The first phase of lockdown came into effect on March 25. Scheduled domestic flights were also suspended.

May 17, 2020: To combat the spread of novel coronavirus, lockdown in India extended till May 31, making it one of the longest lockdowns imposed by a country.

May 19, 2020: India's COVID-19 tally crosses one-lakh mark.

June 8, 2020: After more than 2 months of nationwide lockdown, India begins phased reopening with Unlock 1.0.

June 30, 2020: The DCGI approves Covaxin for human trials, making it India’s first domestic vaccine candidate.

July 6, 2020: India becomes the third worst-affected country due to rising COVID-19 cases

July 24, 2020: Phase-1 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ begin.

August 26, 2020: Serum Institute of India (SII) starts clinical trials of ‘Covishield’ – the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

September 17, 2020: India reports the highest single-day rise of 97,894 coronavirus cases.

October 3, 2020: India COVID-19 death toll crosses 1 lakh.

December 2, 2020: The UK became the first country to formally approve a COVID-19 vaccine for public use as it granted emergency use authorisation to Pfizer-BioNTech's candidate. Many countries followed the suit.

December 19, 2020: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed the 1-crore mark in India on December 19, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

December 28, 2020: First dry run held across four states – Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab – to test the preparedness of vaccinators and assess mechanisms.

January 2, 2021: First nationwide dry run held across all states and Union territories.

January 3, 2021: DCGI grants restricted emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

January 16, 2021: India’s first phase of COVID-19 vaccination begins.

January 30, 2021: With 13,083 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,07,33,131. As many as 1,04,09,160 patients have recuperated so far. There are 1,69,824 active coronavirus cases in the country currently.

India remains the second worst-affected country after the United States.