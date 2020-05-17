App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown extended till May 31: What is allowed and what isn’t

According the new guidelines, the delineation of ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones will be decided by respective states and Union Territory governments after taking into consideration parameters set by Union Health Ministry

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Centre on May 17 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

India has been under lockdown since March 24 and this will be the fourth phase. But, there are considerable easing of restrictions this time.

According to the new guidelines, the delineation of ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ zones will be decided by respective states and Union Territory governments after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The guidelines also state that night curfew between 7.00 pm and 7.00 am will continue, with the exception of essential activities.

Here’s a quick look at what is allowed and what is not:

Allowed (except in containment zones):

> Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the states and Union Territories.
> Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by states and Union Territories.

> Sports complexes and stadiums will be allowed to remain open. But, spectators will not be allowed.

What’s not allowed:

> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, shopping malls, theatres, bars and auditoriums shall remain closed.
> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed. The guidelines encourage online teaching.
> Hotels and hospitality services to remain closed. Restaurants can remain open only for home delivery.
> Domestic and international air travel, except those which are permitted.
> Metro rail service.

> All religious places of worship will remain closed. Religious congregations remain strictly prohibited.

However, the MHA guidelines add that vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

The MHA further said that shops will be allowed to open. However, local authorities will have to ensure that these shops and markets open with staggered timings and that social distancing norms are followed.

“All shops shall also have to ensure six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than 5 persons at one time,” the MHA said.

