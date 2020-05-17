Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 90,927; death toll at 2,872
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 90,927
Today is the fifty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 90,927. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,872.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce the fifth tranche of the COVID-19 economic package’s details today. There have been over 46.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.11 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
34,109 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
53,946 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 2,872
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 90,927
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | With 30,706 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (10,988) and Tamil Nadu (10,585).
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 34,109 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 53,946, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 2,872, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 90,927, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan have risen to 39,729, according to Dawn. This figure includes patients who have recovered (10,880) and the death toll in the country which stands at 866.
While Punjab province has reported 14,201 cases so far, Sindh has reported 15,590 cases.
Coronavirus in Italy LIVE updates | Italy records 153 new COVID-19 deaths
Italy has recorded the lowest number of deaths in a 24-hour period since early in its lockdown at just 153. That brings the total in the epidemic to 31,763, the civil protection agency reported yesterday.
The last time the death count was that low was March 9, the day after the nationwide lockdown was announced.
The number of confirmed new infections rose by 875 for a total of 224,760, while the number of currently infected dropped to just over 70,000. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in China LIVE updates | China reopens more schools, revives flights
China reported five new cases of novel coronavirus infections today, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of some classes and airlines revive flights.
Of the new cases, two were imported and three came from the northeastern province of Jilin that has seen a small spike in infections of unknown origin. (Input from AP)
Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal yesterday said the Indian Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district in the country, and asked district collectors to prepare a list of migrant workers stranded in their regions due to the lockdown.
The district collectors have to coordinate with state nodal officers as well as nodal officers designated by the Railways, he said.
Coronavirus in Manipur LIVE updates | Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur
Four persons, including three women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of active cases in the state to five, officials said yesterday.
Of the fresh patients, two have returned from Mumbai, one from Chennai and one from Kolkata, they said.
Manipur was declared a zero positive COVID-19 state by the chief minister on April 19, after two coronavirus patients recovered. (Input from PTI)