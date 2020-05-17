Coronavirus India News LIVE: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 90,927; death toll at 2,872

Today is the fifty-fourth day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. Known COVID-19 cases in India stand at 90,927. The death toll in India due to the outbreak has reached 2,872.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce the fifth tranche of the COVID-19 economic package’s details today. There have been over 46.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally. At least 3.11 lakh people have died so far.