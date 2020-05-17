Coronavirus pandemic | Govt extends nationwide lockdown till May 31

The central government on May 17 announced extension of the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, till May 31.

The Union Home Ministry is expected to issue fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown shortly.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also directed National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in the guidelines, as necessary keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of COVID-19.

The nationwide lockdown in India started on March 24 and was extended twice before this.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India currently stand at nearly 91,000, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak has crossed 2,800.

During his video conference with all chief ministers last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked states to submit their suggestions regarding the lockdown by May 15.

“I request you all to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blue print on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown”, he had said.