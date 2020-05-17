Coronavirus pandemic: All shops, except those in shopping malls, to remain open in Lockdown 4.0

The government on May 17 extended the lockdown till May 31. This is the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus in India.

Releasing a set of guidelines for Lockdown 4.0, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that all shops, except those in shopping malls and centres, will be permitted to remain open.

However, they cannot allow the gathering of more than five people.

"Local authorities should ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing. All shops shall also have to ensure six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than 5 persons at one time," the government order has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, had said that the lockdown 4.0 will have a "completely different form", with new rules.

The prime minister's address had come a day after a marathon meeting between the Centre and states had concluded and a number of states had asked for the lockdown to be extended.

Punjab on May 17 announced that it will be ending the curfew in the state on May 18, but the lockdown would continue. Maharashtra, which has reported the most cases in India, has also extended lockdown in the state till May 31.

A nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.