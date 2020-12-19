India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 1 crore-mark; death toll at 1.45 lakh

File image: AP Photo/Bikas Das

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed the 1-crore mark in India on December 19, according data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data last updated on the ministry’s website at 8.00 am on December 19, the total known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, reached 1,00,04,599. The death toll in the country due to the outbreak reached 1.45 lakh.

The country reported 25,153 new cases for the previous 24-hour period. With that, the number of single-day cases has remained under the 30,000-mark for the sixth consecutive day.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

While 95.5 lakh patients had recovered, 3.08 lakh cases were still categorised as ‘active’. India is the second country, after the United States, to register one crore or more infections.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

More than 16 crore tests have been conducted in India since the start of the outbreak earlier this year. The number of COVID-19 tests being carried out per day has also remained steady since September, as per data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

While India's case fatality rate fell to 1.5 percent, the recovery rate stood at 95.5 percent. Case fatality rate is the proportion of patients who die from a specific disease among all individuals diagnosed with the disease over a certain period of time.

With 18.8 lakh cases so far, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country, followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. While a new wave of infections was witnessed in some parts of the country such as Delhi, the nationwide numbers have continued to decline.

Here’s a timeline of India's COVID-19 milestones:

> First case: January 30

> First death due to COVID-19: March 10

> 1 lakh cases: May 19

> 2 lakh cases: June 3

> 2.5 lakh cases: June 8

> 10 lakh cases: July 16

> 25 lakh cases: August 15

> 50 lakh cases: September 16

> Highest single-day rise of 97,894 cases: September 17

> Death toll crosses 1 lakh: October 3

> 1 crore cases: December 19