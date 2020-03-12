76-year-old Karnataka man first to die of coronavirus in India

A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka who died on March 10 night has been confirmed positive for coronavirus, Karnataka Health Department Commissioner said, according to news agency ANI.

This is the first virus-linked death in India.

"Contact tracing, isolation and other measures are being taken. Telangana government has also been informed as he went to a hospital there," the commissioner said, according to the news agency.

The man had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the district health and family welfare department said the man was suspected to be infected with coronavirus.

On his return, he was down with fever and took treatment at a private hospital. Later, on the advice of doctors or family he had gone to Hyderabad, the minister said.

The person had severe asthma history, blood pressure, and appendicitis, among other things, and he died, the minister said. A senior health department official later clarified the man died on the way back from Hyderabad around 11 pm on Tuesday.

Listing the chronology of events, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar said the person got treated at an OPD of a private hospital in Kalaburagi on March 5, the next day he got admitted and on March 9 he got shifted to Hyderabad.