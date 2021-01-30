MARKET NEWS

January 30, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccine nationalism will prolong COVID-19 pandemic, says WHO chief

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 28 lakh people in India have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 312th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,07,01,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,53,847 deaths. A total of 1,03,73,606 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,73,740 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1
.62 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.94 percent. Globally, more than 10 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 21.88 lakh have died so far. Many countries, including India, have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Over 23 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • January 30, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

     Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccine nationalism will prolong pandemic: WHO chief

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said the vaccine nationalism will prolong the COVID-19 pandemic as he expressed concern that some countries are rolling out vaccine only for their own citizens while the world's least developed nations only wait and watch. Speaking at the last day of the week-long online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum, he said many countries are rolling out vaccines for their own people, but it is leaving the most vulnerable people of the world at a big risk.

    "The pandemic has exposed and exploited the inequalities of our world, he said. There is now the real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic -- the vaccines -- may exacerbate those same inequalities," the WHO chief said. He said, "Vaccine nationalism will only prolong the pandemic, the restrictions needed to contain it, and human and economic suffering... If we lose trust in international collaboration through vaccine nationalism, we will all pay the price in terms of a protracted recovery." (PTI)

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 509 new COVID-19 infections; active cases dip to 4,601

    Continuing its downward graph, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu fell to 4,601 while 509 fresh infections and six deaths took the tally and the toll to 8,37,327 and 12,345 respectively on Friday. In keeping with the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases in the past several days, as many as 531 people were discharged from various hospitals, taking the cumulative number of those cured so far to 8,20,381, a health department bulletin said.

    The number of active cases, which was 8,380 in the beginning of this month and been falling consistently, stood at 4,601 on Friday, it said.

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | West Bengal COVID tally rises to 5,69,459

    West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,155 after 7 more fatalities were reported on Friday, the health department said. The tally of total cases went up to 5,69,459 after 286 fresh cases of the contagion were registered in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The discharge rate improved to 97.21 per cent after 349 recoveries were reported from across the state.

    Till Friday, 5,53,593 COVID infected patients have recovered in West Bengal, it said. Accordingly, the number of active cases was recorded at 5,711.

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi adds 249 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 0.42%

    The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 6,34,773 on Friday as 249 more people tested positive for the disease while the positivity rate rose to 0.42 per cent, authorities said. For the past six days, Delhi's daily case count had remained below the 200-mark. The fresh cases came out of 58,725 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

    The positivity rate rose to 0.42 per cent from 0.34 per cent on Thursday, the bulletin stated. The national capital's death toll mounted to 10,841 as six more people died, it said. The active cases tally dropped to 1,551 from 1,575 on Thursday, it added.

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Assam reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

    Assam on Friday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, according to an official bulletin. The state has so far reported 2,17,091 cases of COVID-19, it said. No death was reported during the day. In all, 1,081 people have died in the state. Total 16,483 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day.

    There are 609 active cases in the state at present. Total 102 patients were discharged during the day. While 2,14,504 patients have recovered, three migrated
    out of the state. Altogether 8,014 health workers were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, taking the total persons inoculated so far to 36,932, according to the bulletin. 

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccination LIVE Updates | Over 1.71 lakh health workers in UP vaccinated on Friday

    Over 1.71 lakh health workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, meeting 66.4 per cent of the target. According to an official report updated at 8.30pm, as many as 1,71,198 health workers were inoculated in 2,305 sessions at vaccination centres across the state, meeting 66.4 per cent of the target of 2,57,781.

    The vaccination rate was about 64.8 per cent in the last round, when 1,00,676 health workers were vaccinated against a target of 1,55,311. With this, the total number of health workers to get the vaccine against the coronavirus in UP crossed 2.71 lakh. The state has 9.06 lakh health workers, including 2.34 lakh in the private sector.

  • January 30, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 312th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day

