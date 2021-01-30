Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccine nationalism will prolong COVID-19 pandemic, says WHO chief

January 30, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccine nationalism will prolong pandemic: WHO chief

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said the vaccine nationalism will prolong the COVID-19 pandemic as he expressed concern that some countries are rolling out vaccine only for their own citizens while the world's least developed nations only wait and watch. Speaking at the last day of the week-long online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum, he said many countries are rolling out vaccines for their own people, but it is leaving the most vulnerable people of the world at a big risk.

"The pandemic has exposed and exploited the inequalities of our world, he said. There is now the real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic -- the vaccines -- may exacerbate those same inequalities," the WHO chief said. He said, "Vaccine nationalism will only prolong the pandemic, the restrictions needed to contain it, and human and economic suffering... If we lose trust in international collaboration through vaccine nationalism, we will all pay the price in terms of a protracted recovery." (PTI)