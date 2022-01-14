MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

NSG bomb disposal squad defuses IED planted in unattended bag at Ghazipur market

The explosive recovered from Ghazipur’s Phool Mandi was defused by a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG). It was disposed of in a controlled explosion inside an eight feet deep pit.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST
The bag containing IED that was left unattended at Ghazipur flower market (image: ANI via Delhi Police)

Just days ahead of Republic Day celebrations and upcoming assembly elections, a major security threat was averted on January 14 after NSG commandos defused an improvised explosive device in Delhi’s Ghazipur.

Samples of the explosive device have been collected by the NSG squad, who will be studying the chemical component that was used to assemble it and submit a report on the same.

“The Bomb Disposal Squad of NSG prima facie finds chemical compounds like RDX and Ammonium Nitrate in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur,” NSG Director General MA Ganapathy said.

The IED weighing close to three kilos was found in an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market this morning. Fire officials were informed about the discovery of the suspected explosives at 10.19 am. The area was vacated and cordoned off shortly after.

A senior police officer informed that officials from the Special Cell of Delhi Police, NSG’s bomb detection and disposal team, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot after authorities were alerted. Officials of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police have also started an inquiry, and a case is being registered by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police under the Explosive Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies)
Tags: #bomb threat #Delhi #Ghazipur #IED #National Security Guard
first published: Jan 14, 2022 04:39 pm

