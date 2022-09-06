English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Not wearing seat belt on rear seat will invite penalty: Nitin Gadkari

    The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on this way to Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST
    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

    Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on September 6 announced at an event that a penalty will be levied on passengers not wearing seat belts in the rear seats in cars.

    The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on this way to Mumbai. Reports stated that Mistry was seated in the rear seats and was not wearing a seatbelt. His life could have been saved if he had worn a seatbelt.

    Gadkari said that the government will release a notification in the next three days detailing the penalty involved if a passenger fails to wear a seatbelt. He said, "previously there was a penalty for not wearing seatbelt for the driver and co-passenger only, but we have updated the law to include rear seat passengers as well."

    The minister further said that a beeper for not wearing a seatbelt will go off for the rear seats as well and that the move is already in talks with various car manufacturers. This feature will now require to be included in cars of all price ranges.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #car accident #Cyrus Mistry #Nitin Gadkari #rule #seatbelt
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 07:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.