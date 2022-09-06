Not wearing seat belt on rear seat will invite penalty: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on September 6 announced at an event that a penalty will be levied on passengers not wearing seat belts in the rear seats in cars.

The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on this way to Mumbai. Reports stated that Mistry was seated in the rear seats and was not wearing a seatbelt. His life could have been saved if he had worn a seatbelt.

Gadkari said that the government will release a notification in the next three days detailing the penalty involved if a passenger fails to wear a seatbelt. He said, "previously there was a penalty for not wearing seatbelt for the driver and co-passenger only, but we have updated the law to include rear seat passengers as well."

The minister further said that a beeper for not wearing a seatbelt will go off for the rear seats as well and that the move is already in talks with various car manufacturers. This feature will now require to be included in cars of all price ranges.