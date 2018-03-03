App
Mar 03, 2018 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

North East Assembly Election 2018: Himanta Sarma takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's political capabilities

Sarma was in the Congress for nearly two decades and a minister in the then Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments for nearly 15 years before joining the BJP in 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

If BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today while comparing the two leaders' capability in politics.

"I would say, if Amit Shah is a student of post graduate in politics, Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class," he told reporters here when asked to compare Shah and Gandhi's style of functioning.

After the Assam Assembly elections in 2016, he became education and health minister in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's BJP-led government in the state.

tags #Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2018 #Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 #North East Elections 2018 #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

