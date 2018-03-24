App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rebati Mohan Das elected Tripura speaker

BJP MLA Rebati Mohan Das was on Friday was unanimously elected the speaker of Tripura Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MLA Rebati Mohan Das was on Friday was unanimously elected the speaker of Tripura Assembly.

Protem Speaker Ratan Chakraborty announced in the House that he had received only Rebati Mohan Das' nomination for the post and declared him elected.

The deputy speaker is yet to be elected.

Later, Das announced that Manik Sarkar was elected as the leader of the opposition, former minister Badal Choudhury as deputy leader of the opposition and Tapan Chakraborty the whip of opposition members.

He also announced that Kalyani Roy was elected the chief whip of the ruling BJP.

tags #Current Affairs #India #North East Elections 2018 #Politics #Tripura Assembly Elections 2018

