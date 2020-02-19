'Namaste Trump' video released by Gujarat govt ahead of Trump's India visit

Four days ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the Gujarat government has released a 'Namaste Trump' video.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani posted the video, saying the "world's oldest democracy would meet the world's largest democracy on February 24".

The video, prepared by the state government with a Gujarati voice-over, has been shared by the CM on his Twitter handle. Images of PM Modi and President Trump from last year's "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston are seen in the video.

Across the city of Ahmedabad, several hoarding and posters have also come up. The Namaste Trump website is also live now, where one can get details about the event.

The US President and his wife Melania Trump are set to make a two-day visit to India on February 24. On his first visit to India as the US president, Trump will have stops in New Delhi and Gujarat.

A 22-km roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium will be conducted to welcome Trump, in which around 50,000 people are expected to be involved. In addition, over 300 organisations are also expected to participate in the rally.

A mega event on the lines of the US' 'Howdy, Modi' is being planned.In a series of tweets on February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the visit is a "very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship".