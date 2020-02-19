App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Namaste Trump' video released by Gujarat govt ahead of Trump's India visit

The US President and his wife Melania Trump are set to make a two-day visit to India on February 24.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

Four days ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the Gujarat government has released a 'Namaste Trump' video.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani posted the video, saying the "world's oldest democracy would meet the world's largest democracy on February 24".

The video, prepared by the state government with a Gujarati voice-over, has been shared by the CM on his Twitter handle. Images of PM Modi and President Trump from last year's "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston are seen in the video.

Close

Across the city of Ahmedabad, several hoarding and posters have also come up. The Namaste Trump website is also live now, where one can get details about the event.

related news

The US President and his wife Melania Trump are set to make a two-day visit to India on February 24. On his first visit to India as the US president, Trump will have stops in New Delhi and Gujarat.

A 22-km roadshow from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium will be conducted to welcome Trump, in which around 50,000 people are expected to be involved. In addition, over 300 organisations are also expected to participate in the rally.

A mega event on the lines of the US' 'Howdy, Modi' is being planned.In a series of tweets on February 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the visit is a "very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship".

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 07:17 pm

tags #Donald Trump #India #Trump's India tour #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.