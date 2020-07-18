App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Myanmar finds China-Pakistan nexus in arms supply to rebel group: Report

The Arakan Army (AA), an insurgent group in the Rakhine state, reportedly placed an order for Chinese-made weapons.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Myanmar has discovered a China-Pakistan nexus in the arms supply to two rebel groups in Rakhine after arrests by Thai authorities.

The groups allegedly targeted Indian infrastructure such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, and are fuelling terror in Myanmar and Bangladesh, The Economic Times reported.

The Arakan Army (AA), an insurgent group in the Rakhine state, placed an order for Chinese-made weapons, a source told the publication.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

In June, Thai authorities intercepted and seized a shipment of weapons in Mae Sot, which is across the border from Myawaddy in Myanmar, ET reported. The weapons were meant to be sent to Rakhine state, which borders Bangladesh.

Two Thai citizens have been detained, and additional arrests have been made after that, the report said. Thai authorities have shared the findings f their investigation with Myanmar.

AA has been targeting Kaladan multi-modal project, which connects connects Kolkata with Sittwe port in Rakhine State by sea. The project aims to improve connectivity between Kolkata and Mizoram in the Northeast via Myanmar.
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #China-Pakistan #India #Myanmar #World News

