Moneycontrol Daily Home Isolation Planner: April 20

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So why not make good use of the time?
Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.Quick workout to start the day
Try some dance cardio today.
Here is a video playlist.
Get motivated with this quote:
"Ups and downs. Victories and defeats. Sadness and happiness. That’s the best kind of life." – Maxime LagacéShow off on your Whatsapp group
-Steve Martin playing banjo.
-Visit 2,500 museums online.
-The rap that beats Dr Dre.
-Free education documentaries on Netflix.Let's get you in the work mood
This playlist should suffice.Take a break, but make good the time
-Be in the know: Isolation can be bad for mental health.
-Be creative: Get inspired by Isaac Asimov.
-Be up-to-date: A new app to stay in touch.
-Be productive: Find out where your time goes.
Cook up a storm
Instant Ramen Fried Rice. Time to wind down
Listen: To this poem.
Read: John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath.
Watch: Too Big To Fail on Prime.Write: A to-do list of 3 big tasks.
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:00 am