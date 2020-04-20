App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily Home Isolation Planner: April 20

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image courtesy: Pixabay
Image courtesy: Pixabay

It is becoming increasingly clear that Indians are going to be confined to their homes for a while because of the spread of the coronavirus. So why not make good use of the time?

Below is a daily planner to help you with the quarantine period. We have added some home workouts, activities, good reads, music to relax or get you pumped up, guide to online events, activities and more.

Quick workout to start the day

Try some dance cardio today.

Close

Here is a video playlist.

related news

Get motivated with this quote:

"Ups and downs. Victories and defeats. Sadness and happiness. That’s the best kind of life." – Maxime Lagacé

Show off on your Whatsapp group
-Steve Martin playing banjo.
-Visit 2,500 museums online.
-The rap that beats Dr Dre.

-Free education documentaries on Netflix.

Let's get you in the work mood

This playlist should suffice.

Take a break, but make good the time
-Be in the know: Isolation can be bad for mental health.
-Be creative: Get inspired by Isaac Asimov.
-Be up-to-date: new app to stay in touch.
-Be productive: Find out where your time goes.

Cook up a storm

Instant Ramen Fried Rice. 

Time to wind down
Listen: To this poem.
Read: John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath.
Watch:  Too Big To Fail on Prime.

Write: A to-do list of 3 big tasks.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #design a logo #host game night #India #kerala fish curry recipe #Kylie Minogue #lockdown #MC Daily Home Isolation Planner; Yoga #MC Home Isolation Planner #moses boyd #novel coronavirus #Pocket App #Snapchat app #The plague albert camus #xkcd comics

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.