    Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court; hearing adjourned to February 27

    Rajya Sabha member Raut was present before special judge R N Rokade on Tuesday.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
    Sanjay Raut

    A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27.

    The matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case.

    However, the proceedings could not take place due to non-submission of summon reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case.