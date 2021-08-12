MHT CET Exam 2021: Application date extended; check deadline here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the application date for MH-CET till August 16.

As per the order, the application date has been date extended for new registration as well as correction window for those who registered earlier.

The registration window will remain functional from August 12 to 16.

Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses can apply online through the official site i.e. mahacet.org.

As per the notification, the special opportunity has been given for various CET exam including MHT-CET, MAH-MBA, MAH-MCA, MAH-M.ARCH, MAH-M.HMCT and MAH-BHMCT.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant on August 10 who wrote in a tweet, “As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to a various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22. Opportunity is being given to apply online from August 12 to 16, 2021.”

He further wrote, "Candidates who have already registered are being given the opportunity to amend the application from August 14 to August 16.

Here's how to apply and edit the changes:

Visit the official website of mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on “MHT CET 2021” link for the respective course

If new, complete the Registration process or else login.

Click on ‘MHT CET 2021 application form’ or ‘Edit’ option as per your requirement.

Complete the process and click on submit tab.

Maharashtra CET is held for admission to various courses like Engineering, Pharmacology, Hotel Management, Management etc. in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on August 9 has also cancelled the MH-CET 2021 for Class 11 admissions while noting it was a case of “gross injustice” and would be a threat to the lives of students, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.