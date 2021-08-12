MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

MHT CET Exam 2021: Application date extended; check deadline here

Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses can apply online through the official site i.e. mahacet.org.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the application date for MH-CET till August 16.

As per the order, the application date has been date extended for new registration as well as correction window for those who registered earlier.

The registration window will remain functional from August 12 to 16.

Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses can apply online through the official site i.e. mahacet.org.

As per the notification, the special opportunity has been given for various CET exam including MHT-CET, MAH-MBA, MAH-MCA, MAH-M.ARCH, MAH-M.HMCT and MAH-BHMCT.

Close

Related stories

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Uday Samant on August 10 who wrote in a tweet, “As a special case for the candidates who have not yet applied online for the CET 2021 entrance examinations for admission to a various professional degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22. Opportunity is being given to apply online from August 12 to 16, 2021.”

He further wrote, "Candidates who have already registered are being given the opportunity to amend the application from August 14 to August 16.

Here's how to apply and edit the changes:

Visit the official website of mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on “MHT CET 2021” link for the respective course

If new, complete the Registration process or else login.

Click on ‘MHT CET 2021 application form’ or ‘Edit’ option as per your requirement.

Complete the process and click on submit tab.

Maharashtra CET is held for admission to various courses like Engineering, Pharmacology, Hotel Management, Management etc. in the state.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on August 9 has also cancelled the MH-CET 2021 for Class 11 admissions while noting it was a case of “gross injustice” and would be a threat to the lives of students, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #education #exams #India #Maharashtra #MHT CET
first published: Aug 12, 2021 01:26 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.