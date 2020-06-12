Live now
Jun 12, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2020 Live Updates: Total of 337,054 students from across the state appeared had appeared for examinations.
Total of 337,054 students from across the state had appeared for AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year examinations.
Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education will declare AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year students on June 12 at 4 pm. The state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce the results and students can check their results on the board's official website https://bie.ap.gov.in/. A total of 337,054 students from across the state appeared had appeared for the AP Inter examinations. Andhra Pradesh Class 11, 12 examination were held from March 4 to March 21 and were not interrupted by the lockdown, although, the results were postponed this year due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country.
AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2020 Live Updates | In case the official website crashes, which is highly a possibility given the heavy traffic that the portal may receive, candidates can visit other alternative websites to get their score. Candidates can easily check the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Result and Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd Result on these websites:
1. examresults.net,
2. manabadi.com
3. indiaresults.com
AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2020 Live Updates | Students securing 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.
AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi LIVE updates | A candidate needs to secure at least 35 marks in every subject that he/she appears in order to clear the inter exam. The division earned by the candidates is decided on the marks obtained by him/her in both the years.
AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi LIVE updates | Last year, girls performed better than boys in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exam results. In the second year, the pass percentage for girls was 75% and for boys, it was 69 percent. Only 9,340 students got 10/10 grades in II year.
AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi LIVE updates | Here are the ways students can check their results:
> Visit the official website at https://bie.ap.gov.in/
> For AP Inter result (first and second year), click on the link
> Input roll number and other details
> Verify and submit the details
> Marks of a candidate will display on the screen.
AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi LIVE updates | In 2019, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year exam. The pass percentage was 60 percent for 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.
