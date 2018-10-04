App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP-ruled states cut fuel prices by Rs 2.50; Kerala, Karnataka refuse

The decisions came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a Rs 2.50-a-litre cut in petrol and diesel prices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Gujarat and Maharashtra announced cuts in prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.5 per litre on October 4.

Following their lead, the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have also announced an additional relief of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and diesel to give a total benefit of Rs 5  per litre.

Meanwhile, BJP supremo Amit Shah told the media,"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave another decision in public interest by reducing the central tax on petrol and diesel price by Rs. 2.50 per litre. All the BJP-ruled states have also decided to reduce VAT by Rs.2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel prices."

The decisions came after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a Rs 2.50-a-litre cut in petrol and diesel prices, factoring in excise duty reduction of Rs 1.50 per litre and asking oil marketing companies to absorb another Re 1 per litre.

related news

Jaitley further asked state governments to follow suit by cutting sales tax or value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by a similar amount. Notably, central and state taxes and levies amount to more than the cost it takes to manufacture motor fuel.

Fuel prices have been consistently hitting record highs since mid-August. As on October 4, petrol prices stood at Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaitley for cutting petrol and diesel prices and said it will provide "huge relief" to the common man.

In another tweet, Fadnavis announced that the state government will heed the government's request and cut the price of petrol by Rs 2.5 per litre, bringing the total benefit for end consumers to Rs 5 per litre in the state.

"Reciprocating positively to FM's announcement", Gujarat also decided to cut the tax on petrol and diesel.

In a tweet, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that "the government of Gujarat has decided to cut Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel. The cut makes petrol and diesel prices cheaper by Rs 5 in the state."

Karnataka and Kerala have said that they will not be cutting state-imposed taxes on petrol and diesel.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Commodities #Economy #fuel prices #India

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.