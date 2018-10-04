Jaitley rings in festive cheer, fuel prices to fall by Rs 2.5/litre; states asked to match cut

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced a cut on excise duty levied on fuel prices by Rs 1.50, adding that oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb another Rs 1 in cost, bringing the total benefit to consumers to Rs 2.50.

The announcement comes after fuel prices have been consistently hitting record highs since mid-August. As of October 4, petrol prices jumped 14 paise to Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai.

Jaitley attributed the price hike to international factors, primarily the rising cost of Brent crude oil prices, which touched $86 per barrel, the highest in four years.

The Finance Minister said that the central government's revenues are expected be impacted by about Rs 10,500 crore due to the excise cut this fiscal year.

The central government will write to the state governments requesting them to carry out a similar cut on local taxes on fuel prices, Jaitley added.

The subject of high fuel price has become a hot-button issue, with political parties attacking the government for the rise.

Since the BJP government came to power, the finance ministry raised excise duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell to as low as USD 30 per barrel.

Central and state taxes and levies form up to more than the cost it takes to manufacture auto fuel.

More updates to follow.