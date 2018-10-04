App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No respite! Petrol touches Rs 91.34/litre, diesel at Rs 80.10 in Mumbai

In Delhi, petrol touched Rs 84 per litre, an increase of 15 paise

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
After a marginal cut on October 3, motor fuel prices continued their rising trend. The price of petrol jumped 14 paise on October 4 to Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai.

A litre of diesel costs an additional 21 paise in the financial capital at Rs 80.10, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Delhi, petrol touched Rs 84 per litre, an increase of 15 paise. A litre of diesel in the national capital now retails at Rs 74.75, up 20 paise.

Petrol and diesel rose 15 paise and 22 paise in Chennai to Rs 87.33 and Rs 79.79 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol now stands at Rs 85.80 per litre, up 15 paise, while diesel rose 20 paise to Rs 77.30 per litre.

City

 Petrol price Price change Diesel price Price change
(Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in paise/litre (Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in paise/litre
Bengaluru 84.67 15 75.84 20
Bhopal 89.79 15 79.5 21
Hyderabad 89.06 16 82.07 22
Lucknow 83.3 15 75.58 20
Port Blair 72.23 13 70.54 19
Fuel prices have been on a rise since mid-August, touching fresh highs almost on a daily basis. The Centre currently levies an excise duty of Rs 19.48/litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. Various states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Mumbai has the highest VAT of 39.12 percent on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT of 26 percent on diesel.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 10:16 am

tags #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel price #diesel price hike #fuel price #India #Petrol price #petrol price hike

