No respite! Petrol touches Rs 91.34/litre, diesel at Rs 80.10 in Mumbai

After a marginal cut on October 3, motor fuel prices continued their rising trend. The price of petrol jumped 14 paise on October 4 to Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai.
A litre of diesel costs an additional 21 paise in the financial capital at Rs 80.10, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
In Delhi, petrol touched Rs 84 per litre, an increase of 15 paise. A litre of diesel in the national capital now retails at Rs 74.75, up 20 paise.
Petrol and diesel rose 15 paise and 22 paise in Chennai to Rs 87.33 and Rs 79.79 per litre, respectively.
City
|Petrol price
|Price change
|Diesel price
|Price change
|(Rs/litre)
|Rise/(fall) in paise/litre
|(Rs/litre)
|Rise/(fall) in paise/litre
|Bengaluru
|84.67
|15
|75.84
|20
|Bhopal
|89.79
|15
|79.5
|21
|Hyderabad
|89.06
|16
|82.07
|22
|Lucknow
|83.3
|15
|75.58
|20
|Port Blair
|72.23
|13
|70.54
|19