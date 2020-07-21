App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had been ill for over a month. His health condition had worsened on July 16. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Lalji Tandon (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)
Lalji Tandon (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 85. This was confirmed by Tandon’s son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter.

Tandon was first admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital on June 11 following complaints of fever and difficulty in urination. Later, he was diagnosed with liver and urine infection. His health condition worsened on July 16, after which he was put on ventilator support.

Doctors had said that Tandon’s condition was deteriorating as his lungs, kidney and liver were not functioning properly.

Close

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh amid Tandon’s illness.

related news

Born and raised in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Tandon was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and erstwhile Jan Sangh.

He later served as a corporator, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in UP and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Luchnow. He was the Governor of Bihar before being shifted to Madhya Pradesh in 2019.

In another tweet, PM Modi said: "Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Smriti Irani said in a tweet, "I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti".

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also condoled Tandon's demise, saying he was a very cultured and social person. Mayawati extended her condolences to the bereaved family. It was in August 2003, when Mayawati as the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tied 'Rakhi' on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' to Tandon, who was then the union housing and urban development minister.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 07:49 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lalji Tandon #Madhya Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.