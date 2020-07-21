Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 85. This was confirmed by Tandon’s son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter.

Tandon was first admitted to Lucknow’s Medanta Hospital on June 11 following complaints of fever and difficulty in urination. Later, he was diagnosed with liver and urine infection. His health condition worsened on July 16, after which he was put on ventilator support.

Doctors had said that Tandon’s condition was deteriorating as his lungs, kidney and liver were not functioning properly.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had been given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh amid Tandon’s illness.

Born and raised in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Tandon was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and erstwhile Jan Sangh.



Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/6GeYOb5ApI

He later served as a corporator, a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in UP and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Luchnow. He was the Governor of Bihar before being shifted to Madhya Pradesh in 2019.

In another tweet, PM Modi said: "Shri Lalji Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Smriti Irani said in a tweet, "I am pained to hear about the sad demise of Shri Lalji Tandon. A stalwart , Babuji helped pave the way for many youngsters, guiding us gently on our ideological journey. My condolences to Gopal bhaiya & family. Om Shanti".

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also condoled Tandon's demise, saying he was a very cultured and social person. Mayawati extended her condolences to the bereaved family. It was in August 2003, when Mayawati as the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tied 'Rakhi' on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' to Tandon, who was then the union housing and urban development minister.